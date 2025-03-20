Yuzvendra Chahal's 'be your own sugar daddy' T-shirt goes viral from divorce proceedings ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

India's ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce by Bandra family court in Mumbai on Thursday, March 20. Apart from the divorce, the quote on Chahal's T-shirt during the hearing caught the attention of several fans.

Chahal was seen entering the court in a black T-shirt and jacket. He had also covered his face with a mask. A couple of videos of him entering the court surfaced on social media, and he was seen wearing a t-shirt with the message:

"Be your own sugar daddy."

You can watch the clip below:

The post has garnered over 1,000 likes and 600 shares on Instagram within three hours. Here's how a few fans reacted to Chahal's T-shirt:

"The message is clear @yuzi_chahal23 💀," wrote a fan.

"Hattrick with a single slogan delivery @yuzi_chahal23 🤣🤣🤣 Or its out of the ground this time," remarked another.

"That T-shirt 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," chimed in yet another.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding ceremony was held at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram on December 22, 2020. And they have now brought a formal end to their relationship of over four years.

Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, Chahal's lawyer, confirmed that the couple was officially divorced. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, he said:

"The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a record-breaking deal at IPL 2025 auction

Yuzvendra Chahal will play for a new team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The star bowler was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Being the leading wicket-taker in the league's history (205 wickets in 159 innings), Chahal was expected to be in great demand at the event. His name sparked a bidding war, with teams like PBKS, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) placing bids.

PBKS eventually won the intense bidding war to acquire Chahal's services at a staggering ₹18 crore. The deal made him the most expensive spinner in the IPL auction's history.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab side will take on GT in their opening match of IPL 2025. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

