Yuzvendra Chahal's good returns against SRH last year should help him return to form - Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has said that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could rediscover his mojo against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner had a good outing against them last year.

RCB and SRH locked horns in the third game of IPL 2020. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey were cruising with a 71-run partnership for the second wicket in a chase of 163 when Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice to send both of them back to the hut. Chahal also accounted for Vijay Shankar as SRH's middle-order crumbled under pressure to hand RCB a 10-run win.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Irfan Pathan said 'good memories' against SRH could help Yuzvendra Chahal return to form when he plays the Hyderabad-based team tonight.

"Sometimes it's about the good memories as well. Last year when Sunrisers Hyderabad played RCB, the match was going in favour of the former, and Jonny Bairstow was playing very well. Then Chahal came, took the wickets of both the set batsmen, and the game turned completely. So those memories might help him get back to his prime form," said Irfan Pathan.

Despite Yuzvendra Chahal's poor form, which saw him get snubbed from India's T20I team recently, Irfan Pathan feels the leg-spinner has it in him to make a strong comeback. Pathan believes that the spin-friendly Chennai wicket could help Chahal's cause too.

"I think it's just a matter of time. He is an experienced campaigner. He has been the best bowler for RCB, there's no doubt about that. He has played in the Chinnaswamy Stadium for many years, taking wickets for them. So it's just a little phase, and I think even when he's playing for India as well, he needs a good partner at the other end. When they had him and Kuldeep playing together, Chahal was devastating. For RCB, it's a matter of time and hopefully, the Chennai wicket will suit him," added Pathan.

Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in IPL 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal made his 100th appearance in the competition when he took the field for RCB's IPL 2021 season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Four RCB bowlers completed their full quota of overs in the game, with Yuzvendra Chahal being the most expensive among the quartet, going wicketless while conceding 41 runs.

Overall, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 122 wickets in his IPL career, doing so at an average of 22.66 and an economy rate of 7.7.

Although Virat Kohli and co. have hit the ground running by beating defending champions MI, they will want their premier spinner to regain his touch as soon as possible.