"Next Kohli is found" - Twitter erupts as CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a majestic century against RR

Twitter erupts as CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a majestic century against RR
Twitter erupts as CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a majestic century against RR
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Oct 02, 2021 10:30 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a splendid century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi today. He was on 95 with one ball to go in the first innings. But Gaikwad bought up his century on the last ball of the innings with a nonchalant hit over the boundary.

Courtesy of his magnificent knock of 101*, CSK scored 189/4 after 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 15 balls) played a useful cameo to give CSK's innings a strong finish. It will be interesting to see if Rajasthan Royals can chase down this total or not.

Fans were elated to witness such a high-class knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad and took to Twitter to shower praise on him. Some of them even predicted that he might become the next big thing in Indian cricket in the future.

Here are some of the best reactions:

#CSKvRR #CSKvsRR

Both Devdutt Padikkal & #RuturajGaikwad scored first IPL century against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals - https://t.co/X6o20sF4sB
Top innings from Orange Cap Holder Ruturaj Gaikwad. One of the best I've seen in the recent past !

PURE CLASS 🔥🔥

#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jnWQVdyRHa
In Search of Spark we identified a Wildifire.🔥🔥🔥. Scored 500+ runs🏏 already. Orange cap Holder. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best find of our Franchise. His range of shots and consistency is impressive. Excellent Knock young man. 🔥👏👏.
#RRvCSK
#RuturajGaikwad
#Csk https://t.co/VhuUIwDL4k
Next Kohli is found

No Shubman Gill
No Rahul
No Priyam Garg

It's Ruturaj Gaikwad 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

FIRST IPL CENTURY 💥💥💥

#RuturajGaikwad #CSKvsRR #RRvsCSK #CSK https://t.co/hZ47yH9onM
Ruturaj gaikward right now for #CSK
#RuturajGaikwad 🔥 https://t.co/tfjcbpn7J5
Take A Bow Man ,
This is Something Special By Ruturaj Gaikwad.
What a Feat!
Completes His Maiden IPL Ton with a Six
Also Holding that Orange Cap this season 💯💯💯

#RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/mWngeum4mo
#jaddu #GaikWad
#jadeja #RuturajGaikwad #CSKvsRR
CSK fans after jaddu rotates strike at 4th ball of last over: https://t.co/rFDDFKFmJM
New name - CSK's Super Star
What an Innings 🔥
What a finish 🔥
#ŘĄĐ #RRvsCSK #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/oXnJl14Duw
What a innings 💥 #CSKvsRR #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/J364Qah2FW
Remember the name.
#RuturajGaikwad.
Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR https://t.co/XPp69w9tgE
CSK dugout waiting for #RuturajGaikwad today https://t.co/5qu2evU6Bk
Feel the Bgm 🔥👑
Ruturaj The Mr. Consistent 👑🔥
#RuturajGaikwad
#ChennaiSuperKings
#CSKvsRR https://t.co/YDPC5z7vrL
#CSK #WhistlePodu #century #CSKvsRR

Me to #RuturajGaikwad ❣️😍 https://t.co/8y2wAD5S0k
After watching ruturaj batting tonight..

Dhawan be like-

#CSKvsRR #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/gSUdLZBc80
Maharashtrian blood rocking in Chennai 🔥

#RuturajGaikwad #Rajnikant https://t.co/MawYNhAi84

I was just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape: Ruturaj Gaikwad after his sensational century

Speaking on the IPL broadcast during the mid-innings break, Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about his scintillating knock and revealed his thought process through the first innings. The current orange cap holder said:

"The wicket was holding up a bit initially today. Rajasthan bowlers started well in the powerplay. My plan was to bat till the 13th or 14th over and then capitalize on the start later. I was just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape."

He added:

Also Read

"At the end of the day, the team score is more important. The individual score doesn't matter unless and until the team is winning. We were looking for 160 initially, then I thought 170 would be good enough, and then 180 and finally, we got 190. I timed that ball(final ball of the innings) well, and it was the shorter boundary, so I knew it was going to be a six. We need to bowl well and execute our plans in the second innings."

Rajasthan got off to a flying start as both openers scored runs at a rapid pace in the powerplay. The onus is now on the RR middle-order to steer their team towards the target after getting a splendid start.

Edited by Aditya Singh
