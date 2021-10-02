"Next Kohli is found" - Twitter erupts as CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a majestic century against RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a splendid century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi today. He was on 95 with one ball to go in the first innings. But Gaikwad bought up his century on the last ball of the innings with a nonchalant hit over the boundary.

Courtesy of his magnificent knock of 101*, CSK scored 189/4 after 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 15 balls) played a useful cameo to give CSK's innings a strong finish. It will be interesting to see if Rajasthan Royals can chase down this total or not.

Fans were elated to witness such a high-class knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad and took to Twitter to shower praise on him. Some of them even predicted that he might become the next big thing in Indian cricket in the future.

Here are some of the best reactions:

ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ @SupremeSidharth



PURE CLASS 🔥🔥



#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu #RuturajGaikwad Top innings from Orange Cap Holder Ruturaj Gaikwad. One of the best I've seen in the recent past !PURE CLASS 🔥🔥 Top innings from Orange Cap Holder Ruturaj Gaikwad. One of the best I've seen in the recent past !



PURE CLASS 🔥🔥



#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu #RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/jnWQVdyRHa

Rathna kumar @MrRathna

#RRvCSK

#RuturajGaikwad

#Csk In Search of Spark we identified a Wildifire.🔥🔥🔥. Scored 500+ runs🏏 already. Orange cap Holder. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best find of our Franchise. His range of shots and consistency is impressive. Excellent Knock young man. 🔥👏👏. In Search of Spark we identified a Wildifire.🔥🔥🔥. Scored 500+ runs🏏 already. Orange cap Holder. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best find of our Franchise. His range of shots and consistency is impressive. Excellent Knock young man. 🔥👏👏.

#RRvCSK

#RuturajGaikwad

#Csk https://t.co/VhuUIwDL4k

Q. @Johannesburg149

This is Something Special By Ruturaj Gaikwad.

What a Feat!

Completes His Maiden IPL Ton with a Six

Also Holding that Orange Cap this season 💯💯💯



#RuturajGaikwad Take A Bow Man ,This is Something Special By Ruturaj Gaikwad.What a Feat!Completes His Maiden IPL Ton with a SixAlso Holding that Orange Cap this season 💯💯💯 Take A Bow Man ,

This is Something Special By Ruturaj Gaikwad.

What a Feat!

Completes His Maiden IPL Ton with a Six

Also Holding that Orange Cap this season 💯💯💯



#RuturajGaikwad https://t.co/mWngeum4mo

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

#RuturajGaikwad.

Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. Remember the name.Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR Remember the name.

#RuturajGaikwad.

Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR https://t.co/XPp69w9tgE

I was just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape: Ruturaj Gaikwad after his sensational century

Speaking on the IPL broadcast during the mid-innings break, Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up about his scintillating knock and revealed his thought process through the first innings. The current orange cap holder said:

"The wicket was holding up a bit initially today. Rajasthan bowlers started well in the powerplay. My plan was to bat till the 13th or 14th over and then capitalize on the start later. I was just looking to time the ball and maintain my shape."

He added:

Also Read

"At the end of the day, the team score is more important. The individual score doesn't matter unless and until the team is winning. We were looking for 160 initially, then I thought 170 would be good enough, and then 180 and finally, we got 190. I timed that ball(final ball of the innings) well, and it was the shorter boundary, so I knew it was going to be a six. We need to bowl well and execute our plans in the second innings."

Rajasthan got off to a flying start as both openers scored runs at a rapid pace in the powerplay. The onus is now on the RR middle-order to steer their team towards the target after getting a splendid start.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ruturaj Gaikwad be the next skipper of CSK after MS Dhoni? Yes No 0 votes so far