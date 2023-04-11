Nicholas Pooran vs Marcus Stoinis - who is the more dangerous finisher for LSG in IPL 2023?

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis played terrific knocks as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

Lucknow won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell scored half-centuries to lift Bangalore to 212/2.

Chasing a challenging target, LSG were in deep trouble at 23/3 after four overs, with Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya all back in the hut cheaply. While skipper KL Rahul held one end, he was unable to break free and was dismissed for 18 off 20 balls, a knock that featured only one boundary.

Stoinis and Pooran, however, were exceptional with their big hitting and pushed LSG towards a famous win. While Stoinis struck six fours and five sixes in his 65-run knock off 30 balls, Pooran clobbered four fours and seven sixes in his 62-run knock, which came off only 19 deliveries.

In the wake of the LSG duo’s fantastic batting effort, we will try to analyze who between the two is the more dangerous finisher for Lucknow in IPL 2023.

What the numbers say about their power-hitting skills

When it comes to finishers, strike rates, and big-hitting skills are extremely significant. If we compare the performance of the two players in the IPL, Stoinis has played 71 matches, scoring 1178 runs at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of 138.58, with five half-centuries to his name. The Australian batter has clubbed 91 fours and 55 sixes.

Speaking of Pooran, he has featured in 51 matches and has scored 1053 runs at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 157.87, with five fifties. The West Indian left-hander has slammed 60 fours and 79 sixes. Their records and averages are pretty similar, although Pooran has a much better strike rate between the two.

If we compare their overall T20 record, Stoinis has featured in 223 matches and has smashed 4617 runs at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 136.88. He has struck 383 fours and 187 sixes.

Pooran, meanwhile, has played 265 T20 matches and has 5177 runs to his name at an average of 25.13 and a strike rate of 143.16. The 27-year-old has 329 fours and 357 sixes in the format. Again, Pooran has a better strike rate and his ability to hit sixes on a more consistent basis is evident.

LSG vs RCB game can define Stoinis, Pooran roles

If we look at the roles performed by Stoinis and Pooran in the match against RCB on Monday, it is a good indicator of how the duo can best be utilized by the franchise.

Stoinis came in at No. 5 and set up the chase for the Lucknow Super Giants with some superb big hits. Pooran then walked in and carried forward the great work, putting his team in a dominant position.

Last season, Stoinis was asked to perform the finisher’s role, often being sent in with only a few deliveries left. The ploy backfired as the Aussie big-hitter was stranded on a number of occasions.

LSG seem to have learned from the mistakes. No. 5 seems a much more apt position for the 33-year-old as he can make a bigger impact from that number since he gets plenty of time to play a defining knock.

Pooran coming in after Stoinis also makes good cricketing sense. The Windies star has looked a lot more in control. Even before his record half-century on Monday (fastest 50 off the season - 15 balls), the southpaw had contributed 36 off 21, 32 off 18, and 11* off six in the franchise’s first three matches.

Analyzing the strengths of the two players, Stoinis can come in and play the aggressor’s role in the middle-order, while Pooran seems best suited to being the finisher in the team.

It will be interesting to see if LSG follow the same formula going forward or tweak the roles of their two match-winners with the willow.

