"No, I’m not retired" - Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Dale Steyn pulls out of 2021 IPL

Dale Steyn will not be playing in the 2021 IPL after the veteran pacer decided to pull out of the tournament for personal reasons. The South Africa pace legend confirmed the decision on Twitter on Saturday, but assured fans that he is not retiring from cricket just yet.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding," said Dale Steyn in a statement.

Steyn's decision to pull out is a big blow for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are reeling after another unsuccessful IPL campaign.

The 37-year-old played just three games for Bangalore in the 2020 IPL and proved to be expensive, picking up only one wicket in the tournament.

But while Dale Steyn is nowhere near his prime anymore, he is still a vital presence to have in the dressing room. The South African will be sorely missed by Virat Kohli and co. in the 2021 IPL.

Cricket tweet 🏏



Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period.



Thank you to RCB for understanding.



No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

"I will be playing in other leagues" - Dale Steyn after pulling out of the IPL

Dale Steyn will continue to play in other leagues like the BBL

While Dale Steyn will not be playing in the IPL this year, he will still be playing in other T20 leagues around the globe. Steyn last played the 2020 Lanka Premier League for the Kandy Tuskers. He also featured in the BBL last season, but decided to opt-out of playing in that tournament this year.

Advertisement

Steyn added he would be spacing out his cricket commitments in order to give himself the opportunity to work on something he has been 'excited about'.

I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.



NO, I’m NOT retired. 😉



Here’s to a great 2021 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Dale Steyn has played for four franchises (Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad) over the course of his IPL career, taking 97 wickets in 95 matches. He has an economy rate of 6.91 and is one of the finest overseas players to ever play in the tournament.