"Not getting married until RCB wins IPL" - 5 craziest fan posters spotted at Indian stadiums

It is not uncommon to see fans at Indian stadiums come up with creative posters. Fans waited for a long time to return to the Indian stadiums as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped mass gathering, thereby forcing the BCCI to conduct India's home matches and IPL games behind closed doors.

With the COVID-19 pandemic's impact now reduced, the doors to the Indian stadiums have opened again. Fans have started turning up in huge numbers to cheer for their favorite teams and players.

It looks like fans used the time away from cricket stadiums to come up with creative ideas to write on posters. Here's a list of the five craziest posters spotted at Indian stadiums in recent years.

#1 A fan says she will get married after RCB win IPL

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022, a female fan of the Bangalore franchise came to the venue with a poster that read: "Not getting married until RCB wins IPL trophy."

Royal Challengers Bangalore have one of the biggest and loyal fanbases in cricket history, but they are yet to win an IPL title since the start of the league. No wonder Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was worried about the girl who came to the stadium with the poster.

#2 A Rohit Sharma fan skips work to watch him in Raipur

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Poster from a fan "Mom thinks I am at work, Rohit make my day". Poster from a fan "Mom thinks I am at work, Rohit make my day". https://t.co/vRuztkxTU0

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has a massive fan following in the city of Raipur. When Sharma led the Indian team in an ODI match against New Zealand at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium last Saturday, a fan came to the pitch to hug him.

Another young fan was spotted in the stands with a poster that read: "Mom thinks I am at work, Rohit make my day."

#3 A fan waits for Virat Kohli's 71st century to get married

Virat Kohli took a long time to score his 71st century. He scored his 70th in November 2019, and his 71st century came in September 2022. Many fans were eagerly waiting to see the star Indian cricketer celebrate a hundred.

One of the fans came to a stadium with a poster that read: "I will not get married until Virat Kohli scores his 71st." Interestingly, Kohli scored his 74th century the day that fan got married.

#4 A male fan's stern message to IPL cameraman

Fans at Indian stadiums not only carry posters for their favorite teams or players but also for the cameramen of the broadcast team. In the same match where a female fan came with a poster of not getting married until RCB win the IPL trophy, a male fan next to her sent a stern message to the cameraman.

Many fans on social media feel that the cameramen focus on females in the stands during the match. A male fan called them out for the same with an angry MS Dhoni meme, captioning it: "Us to Camerman."

#5 A crazy young fan of Virat Kohli puts watching him over exam preparations

During the IPL season last year, one of the young fans decided to skip his exam preparations to watch Virat Kohli bat. He also informed everyone about the same as he came to the match with the poster:

"I have an exam tomorrow but watching King Kohli is more important."

It should not be a surprise if fans come up with some more creative ideas for their posters in IPL 2023 as all matches will take place at Indian stadiums.

