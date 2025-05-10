"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while" - When Virat Kohli revealed his retirement plans during IPL 2024

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli made headlines when he revealed his post-retirement plans during the 2024 IPL season. The 36-year-old talked about how he will tread in obscurity before deciding his next steps.

Kohli retired from T20Is after helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup. The veteran batter dominated the news this morning (May 10) when reports came out about his Test retirement.

As per the latest reports (via Indian Express), Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his wish to retire from the red-ball format.

In a video shared by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) X handle during IPL 2024, Kohli said about his retirement plans(via India Today):

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going."

He continued:

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't."

Kohli has been in dismal form in Test cricket over the past few months, with an average of under 23 in his last 10 games. The champion batter hasn't been at his best in the Indian whites since the turn of the decade, with only three centuries over 39 matches since the start of 2020.

"Test cricket needs Virat" - Brian Lara

Former West Indian batter Brian Lara was one of many who urged Virat Kohli to continue playing Test cricket. Kohli debuted for India in Tests in 2011 and has played 123 matches.

The veteran batter is only 770 runs shy of the magical 10,000 landmark in Tests, with 30 centuries.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Lara posted:

"Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. Virat Kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career."

Team India's next Test assignment is the five-match series in England, starting June 20. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests only a few days back on May 7.

