1 Indian International from each IPL team who might not feature in the playing XI next season

These players who represented the nation might not get a chance to play next season.

What changes can RCB make?

Right before the start of the tournament, every team looked like a well-balanced side but the flaws in each team were evident as the tournament progressed.

After the end of the season, each team will start introspecting about things that went wrong in the tournament and during the auction. Even a champion side must rectify their mistakes if they want to keep up their performance in the following seasons.

Each team might consider making a few changes in order to provide more balance to their side. Be it an uncapped player or an Indian international or an overseas player, players tend to lose their position in the squad if they do not add much value to the side.

Here is the list of Indian internationals might be replaced ahead of the next season:

#8 Gautam Gambhir - Delhi Daredevils

Gautam Gambir's return to the Delhi Daredevils side after a seven-year-long gap was widely celebrated by the fans before the start of the season. But the celebrations ended abruptly as the dashing southpaw put on a disappointing show for his hometown franchise.

Gambhir scored 85 runs in five innings while facing 88 balls. His strike is second lowest in the tournament for a batsman with more than 50 runs.

After winning just one of the first six matches, Gambhir rightly stepped down as the captain and handed over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer.

With Gambhir not performing well this season, he might as well end up supporting his side from the dugout.