One player each team should have ideally released before IPL Auction 2019

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Premier League is one of the hottest and happening tournaments to be played across the world. The 11th edition which concluded earlier this year saw the Chennai Super Kings clinching the title who were returning from a ban. Expectations are already high for the next edition as the banter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter went viral recently.

The deadline for the teams to finalize their transactions and list of players to be released ended yesterday. Shikhar Dhawan's transfer to Delhi Daredevils raised many eyebrows while the release of players like Mitchell Starc, Akila Dananjaya by their respective teams was expected. Although teams have finalized their release, we list one player from each team who should have been released:

1. Mumbai Indians - Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams which have won 3 trophies so far had a forgettable tournament this year. Although they had enough reasons for their poor show, an undeniable reason is Kieron Pollard.

The veteran T20 batsman had been a pillar for the team without whom the tagline 'one of the most successful team' would have become questionable. However, the Caribbean all-rounder seemed to have lost his touch as he hardly made his presence felt. While the reasons for his poor show could be many and his return to form is anticipated highly, Mumbai Indians should have released him and the fans would have expected the same.

Even though one could argue over the numerous match winning knocks the all-rounder had played for the team, his time in the team seemed to have ended anyway. The team should have released him and should have hunted for budding youngsters in the Auction. However, it isn't the case and let's hope the backing from the team provides the much-needed confidence and he roars back to form.

1 / 8 NEXT