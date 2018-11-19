One position each franchise should prioritize in IPL Auction 2019

Indian Premier League fever has begun as the franchises announced their retained and released list for the upcoming season. The event is said to happen a little earlier owing to the World Cup and the venue is still not confirmed too. The auction is set to happen in December and most of the teams will be involved in filling the gaps in the team.

With most teams having areas that they need to address, let us take a look at one spot in the team that each franchise should focus on in the IPL Auction 2019 and the options available for the same.

Chennai Super Kings

Position - Fast Bowler

Position - Fast Bowler

CSK had a fairytale comeback in 2018 when they won the trophy after a two-year hiatus from the IPL. CSK's strong batting line-up helped the MS Dhoni-led franchise to eliminate any concerns about their fast bowling. Next season though, they will need one more bowler to complement their existing pace bowling line-up of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and David Willey.

Options - Jaydev Unadkat, Mohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without one half of their dynamic opening duo

Position - Opener

SRH's highly successful opening partnership of Warner and Dhawan was discontinued last season due to David Warner's ban. It will not happen in the upcoming edition too as Shikhar Dhawan has been traded to Delhi Daredevils. Warner's match fitness and form is still a concern and hence, Hyderabad would need alternative opening options to repeat the heroics of the previous two seasons.

Options - Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Position - Middle-Order Batsman

RCB's struggles in recent past can be narrowed down to the lack of quality middle-order batsman in the squad to support Virat Kohli and ABD. They have failed to chase scores after the big wickets fell and could not sustain the momentum after their top order has gotten off to a good start. They have released Mandeep Singh and Sarfraz Khan this year and hence they should prioritize on reinforcements in the middle.

Options - Glenn Maxwell, Hanuma Vihari

