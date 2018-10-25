×
One thing each IPL franchise lacks in their team

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

RCB will be looking to improve their death bowling in particular
RCB will be looking to improve their death bowling in particular

The 12th season of Indian Premier League is more than five months away but already there is an air of excitement among the fans as the franchises have already started their trade for players for the upcoming season.

While the host country for next season is not yet confirmed, one thing is for sure is there would be a lot of chopping and changes amongst the team for IPL 2019.

Chennai Super Kings are the current reigning champions of Indian Premier League and were the most complete side in the last edition of Indian Premier League.

Chennai beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final to become the champions and despite few injuries for their players in the season, they came out trumps thanks to some good bench strength, which was missing in other teams.

Let us look at the one important thing that each team is missing in their squad that needs to be filled for the upcoming season.


#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore – Death Bowling

Royal Challengers Bangalore is regarded as the most star-studded team amongst the other IPL teams.

Lead by Virat Kohli, the men in red never managed to win the trophy despite reaching the finals on more than a couple of occasions.

In the last season, RCB started off slowly but managed to pick up the pace in the business end of the season.

But in their last league game, which was a do-or-die game against Rajasthan Royals they failed to turn up, which resulted in their exit from the tournament.

RCB ended up at sixth place with just six wins and eight losses from 14 games last year. The main reason for the loss is due to their death bowling which failed to live up to expectations.

The likes of Umesh Yadav, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes failed to contain the batsman in the latter stages of the innings, which resulted in heavy scores by the opponents.

If RCB has to get their team combination right, they would need to get good death bowlers who can contain the batsman and pick up wickets.

1 / 8 NEXT
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
