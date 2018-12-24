Opinion: Should India consider Shashi Tharoor's suggestion on the team's opening combination?

Will it be a good decision to let Ashwin open the batting?

Trivandrum MP and popular orator Shashi Tharoor has recently suggested a new opening combination which can help solve India's troubles at the top. On his social media account, Shashi Tharoor proposed the idea of using Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal as the openers for the upcoming Test Match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shashi Tharoor was of the opinion that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has an organized defence and a calm head on his shoulders which could help India counter the fierce bowlers of Australia. it could also free up a slot to fit in a middle-order batsman or an all-rounder in the team. If Ashwin is indeed fit for the test match, Should Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri consider this suggestion of Shashi Tharoor?

The Indian openers have failed in almost every overseas match this year and the case has been no different in the ongoing series against Australia. While Murali Vijay has scored 49 runs in 4 innings, his compatriot KL Rahul has managed 1 run less in the same number of innings. The most concerning factor has been that the openers have not faced a lot of new-ball deliveries which has meant that Pujara and Kohli have had to do that job every time.

Hence, there would be a definite change in the opening combination next match. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the series and Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement.

Mayank Agarwal could well be set for his debut in Melbourne. India will also consider dropping both the openers which would mean that India has to find another player to open the batting along with Mayank Agarwal.

Parthiv Patel is a likely contender in that case but India may hesitate to go with two wicketkeepers in the same team. If available, Rohit Sharma would be an obvious choice. Hanuma Vihari could also move up if India has to play Hardik Pandya in Melbourne.

However, a lot of issues regarding the team's balance would get solved if India goes with Ravichandran Ashwin at the top. Ashwin has scored a decent amount of runs for India in the past and is one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket.

He has played in Australia before and unlike many other cricketers, he keeps calm under pressure. He also has a good defence which could be vital against the Aussie bowlers. Most importantly, playing Ashwin at the top would free up a spot in the lower middle-order which can solve India's problem of a long tail and an absence of a fifth bowler in the team.

Hardik Pandya has been brought back to the squad and could be in line to play the game in Melbourne. It could help India get their team balance right and take lead in the series at Melbourne.

So, will we see the KXIP duo open innings for India on December 26th? Only time will tell.

Advertisement