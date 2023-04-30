"Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes"- Virat Kohli posts candid picture of himself with RCB opening partner

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently shared a candid picture of himself with his opening partner, Faf du Plessis, on Sunday, April 30.

Faf du Plessis has only been playing as an impact substitute in the last three matches due to a rib injury issue he picked up while fielding in the match against CSK on April 17.

Virat Kohli has been captaining RCB in his absence. He led the side decently as they won two of those matches convincingly but lost their most recent game against KKR last Wednesday.

Kohli took to his official Instagram handle today and posted an interesting photo of Du Plessis and himself. He captioned it:

"Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes 😆 @fafdup."

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been prolific for RCB in the top order this season. They have been doing the heavy lifting in the batting department along with Glenn Maxwell as the middle-order batters have failed to come to the party.

Du Plessis has been in sensational form with the bat as he has scored 422 runs across eight games at an average of 60.29 and is the current holder of the Orange Cap. His opening partner, Virat Kohli, is second in the race behind him with 333 runs under his belt.

Glenn Maxwell has been the enforcer in the line-up, scoring 258 runs at an impressive strike rate of 186.96 while batting in the middle-order.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

Poll : 0 votes