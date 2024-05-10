PBKS eliminated from IPL 2024: 5 biggest positives to take for the franchise

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the second team to be eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs race. The development was confirmed after they lost by 60 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (May 9).

PBKS' bowlers ended up conceding a mammoth total of 241 runs. However, Harshal Patel and Vidwath Kaverappa impressed with three and two scalps, respectively. In response, their batting unit couldn't cope with the pressure and were bundled out for 181. Rilee Rossouw was the finest batter with a knock of 61 off 27 balls.

The Punjab-based franchise last featured in the IPL playoffs in 2014, where they emerged as a runner-up, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, there were a few positives for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 as well. Let's take a look at five of them:

1) Reliable batter in form of Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh shot to fame in IPL 2022 by hitting three sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the same over for the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, he was released and did not find takers in the IPL 2023 auction.

The talented batter was involved in a controversial acquisition in IPL 2024 by Punjab Kings, who instead wanted to raise the paddle for another Shashank. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old was trusted by the Kings from their first game.

Shashank displayed his tremendous talent by slamming 61* off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans, and sealing the chase of 200. He stunned the onlookers with his sensational knock of 68* off 28 to register the highest successful chase of 262 in T20s against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Interestingly, Shashank Singh is the highest run-scorer for PBKS with 352 runs at a prolific average of 58.67 and a strike rate of 168.42.

2) Impressive performances by spinners

Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar did well for the Punjab side on a few occasions in this season. The duo managed to contain runs and take crucial wickets to help Punjab ace crunch moments.

Especially, they impressed in Chennai Super Kings' den, using the slow nature of Chepauk to Punjab's advantage. Chahar finished with figures of 2/16, while Brar completed his spell, taking 2/17. Their bowling effort helped PBKS restrict CSK to 162. Then, the batting unit secured a clinical victory for Punjab.

Chahar shone bright against CSK in Dharamsala as well by finishing with figures of 3/23.

3) Rise of Sam Curran as a leader

It is not easy captaining a team which has had a regular leader for quite a few matches. After Shikhar Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury, Sam Curran was appointed the leader of PBKS ahead of the April 13 game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Although, PBKS lost their first three games under Curran, they came back roaring to register a record-breaking victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Then, they continued their impressive form to secure a noteworthy victory against the Super Kings. The victory at CSK's den was special, because Curran's bowling changes and rotations were spot-on, along with his contribution of 26* off 20.

4) Jonny Bairstow's comeback

After managing only 96 runs in the first six appearances of IPL 2024, Jonny Bairstow was dropped from the PBKS line-up. However, he made a return against KKR and went on to slam 108* off 48 balls, while hitting nine sixes.

In a crucial victory against CSK, Bairstow laid a strong foundation by hitting 46 off 30. Overall, he has garnered 284 runs in 10 games at an average of 31.56 and a strike rate of 164.16.

5) Harshal Patel's wicket-taking appetite

Although, Harshal Patel wasn't able to secure breakthroughs for PBKS in the initial games, he pulled it back nicely. He is currently the purple cap holder with 20 wickets in 12 games at an average of 20.

Patel's best performance came against the Gujarat Titans, where he finished with figures of 3/15 off three overs. In a game against Chennai Super Kings, the veteran pacer returned with figures of 3/24.

