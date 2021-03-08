PBKS Match Schedule 2021: Punjab Kings Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday. The league phase of the tournament commences on 9 April, with Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai being the six venues.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), rebranded and refurbished, take on the Rajasthan Royals in their first match of IPL 2021 on 12 April. KL Rahul's men then lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

PBKS have three afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. They close out the round-robin phase of IPL 2021 with a repeat of their tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals, on 21 May. PBKS will play five games in Bangalore, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two in Chennai.

PBKS had the biggest purse of all teams in the IPL 2021 auction, and splashed the cash on Aussie fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. They also acquired overseas all-rounders Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques, apart from #1-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan.

PBKS rounded off their roster with the signings of Tamil Nadu finisher Shahrukh Khan, and domestic all-rounders Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh and Saurabh Kumar.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan

Here is the Punjab Kings' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings full schedule for IPL 2021

Mayank Agarwal partnered his captain well at the top of the order

Advertisement

Match 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 12 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 16 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 18 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST, 21 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 17: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 23 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 21: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 26 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 26: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 30 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 29: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 2 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 6 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 37: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, 9 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, 13 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 45: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 15 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 50: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 19 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 54: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 22 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore