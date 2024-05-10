PBKS playing XI from the last time they played an IPL playoff match in 2014 - where are they now? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 9, were disqualified from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs race. This comes after they lost by 60 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala.

It was the 10th consecutive season, where PBKS failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs race. The last time it happened was in 2014 when they finished at top of the table with 11 wins in 14 league matches. Then, they prevailed over Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs in the semi-finals.

In the final, PBKS met Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Bengaluru. The Kolkata-based franchise opted to bowl first and secured breakthroughs of Virender Sehwag (7) and George Bailey (1).

However, Manan Vohra (67 off 52) added a 129-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha (115* off 65) to help PBKS post a strong total of 199 on the board. Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets for KKR.

In response, the Knight Riders lost Robin Uthappa (5) early. Then, Gautam Gambhir (23) started wel, but couldn't convert his start into a big knock. The promising batter, Manish Pandey (94 off 50) stitched a crucial 71-run partnership with Yusuf Pathan (36) to keep the team in the hunt.

In the end, Piyush Chawla (13*) held his nerves to secure their second title victory for the KKR team. Karanveer Singh picked up four wickets for PBKS, while Mitchell Johnson had two scalps.

On that note, let's take a look at what the Punjab Kings XI from the IPL 2014 final are up to now:

Top-order: Virender Sehwag, Manan Vohra, George Bailey (c)

Virender Sehwag finished his IPL career in 2015 with the Punjab Kings. He currently works as a commentator for various broadcasting channels. Meanwhile, Manan Vohra was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022-23 seasons. He plays for the Chandigarh side in domestic cricket.

PBKS' captain, George Bailey was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 season. He is currently the Chairman of Selection Comittee of Cricket Australia.

Middle-order: Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Axar Patel

Wriddhiman Saha played his finest IPL knock in the 2014 final, which helped him to elongate his IPL career. He scored 300+ runs in the last two seasons for Gujarat Titans and help them reach two successive finals (title in 2022). He played for the Titans in the 2024 season as well.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the key players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team in the 2024 season. Meanwhile, hard-hitter David Miller is representing the Titans this season.

The all-rounder, Axar Patel has been in rich form in the IPL 2024, playing for the Delhi Capitals.

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Karanveer Singh, Parvinder Awana

The Australian pacer, Mitchell Johnson last featured in the IPL in 2018 for the KKR team. In the last few years, Johnson has primarily been working as a commentator.

2014 was the last IPL appearance for the fast bowler, Lakshmipathy Balaji. He was a bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings side until the 2022 season. But, he is reportedly involved with this role in the Super Kings academy.

Karanveer Singh, the finest bowler for PBKS in the 2014 final, played four matches in the 2015 season. His last domestic appearance in 2019 came for the Chandigarh team.

Parvinder Awana played for the Punjab Kings until the 2015 season. Recently, he was a part of the Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament.

