PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 59 of IPL 2025 ft. Priyansh Arya & Mitchell Owen

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will restart their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with an important clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The encounter will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18.
With seven wins in 11 matches, Punjab are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table. They are in desperate need of a win, as it would take them above the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and into top spot. PBKS will want to sustain their momentum and finish in the top two as they attempt to break their title hoodoo.
PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.
On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 59 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya
PBKS' openers have been in red-hot form for the most of IPL 2025. Prabhsimran Singh is in a purple patch, having combined consistency and aggression, while Priyansh Arya has been a destructive force inside the powerplay.
Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai
Captain Shreyas Iyer has been in excellent touch for PBKS, with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh following him in the domestic section of the middle order.
Punjab have a few availability concerns for this game. Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis reportedly haven't rejoined the squad since the suspension, while Aaron Hardie might be unavailable as well. Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, was ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.
So PBKS could turn to the big-hitting Mitchell Owen, who usually opens the batting, to feature at either No. 3 or No. 4. Pace all-rounders Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai seem likely to round off the middle order.
Lower Order: Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the pace and spin departments respectively. Kyle Jamieson, who was recently signed as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, could immediately enter the fray ahead of Xavier Bartlett thanks to the X-factor he brings.
Impact Player Options - Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar
RR have tons of left-handers, so PBKS might not need Harpreet Brar. They could turn to either Suryansh Shedge or Vijaykumar Vyshak as the impact player, depending upon the match situation and the conditions.
