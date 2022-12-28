PBKS' strongest playing 11 after IPL 2023 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are among the most inconsistent teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They finished sixth in IPL 2022, two points adrift of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

PBKS made some reinforcements to strengthen their squad at the IPL 2023 auction that took place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. They made the biggest purchase ever in the history of the competition to sign England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping ₹18.5 crore.

Punjab also roped in in-form all-rounder Sikandar Raza at his base price of ₹50 lakh. The Zimbabwean cricketer has been in superb form in white-ball cricket and will come in handy in turning Indian wickets.

PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Harpreet Brar.

Overall, PBKS look like a good unit on paper and we take a look at their strongest playing 11 after the IPL 2023 auction.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow

Shikhar Dhawan had a superb campaign last season, amassing 460 runs, including three fifties, in 14 games at a strike rate of over 120.

Dhawan, who has been appointed as the captain after Mayank Agarwal's departure, will hope to maintain his form and lead PBKS from the front in the coming season.

Hard-hitting English opener Jonny Bairstow complements Dhawan well. While the southpaw likes to take his time in the middle, Bairstow prefers to go after the bowlers from the word go.

The right-handed batter has been one of the most destructive T20 batters going around and his form will be key to PBKS' success in IPL 2023.

Middle order: Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma

Shahrukh Khan stormed into the limelight with his aggressive batting during IPL 2021. However, he struggled for consistency the next season, scoring only 117 runs in eight games, and was also left out of the playing XI a couple of times.

However, PBKS have still shown trust in the youngster, who will look to repay the faith. Shahrukh can hit the ball out of the park with ease and will be a nightmare for bowlers if he gets going.

England's Liam Livingstone holds the key in Punjab's batting. The right-handed batter has been in superb form in recent times and will hope to keep the momentum going in the IPL. He is also very handy with his leg spin and could be a trump card for PBKS in Indian conditions.

Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut last year and immediately proved his mettle. While he is extremely dependable with the bat, the Vidarbha cricketer is a cheeky batter capable of playing shots all around the ground.

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan

All eyes will be on the tournament's highest-paid player Sam Curran when he takes the field for PBKS. The English all-rounder was reunited with his former franchise, for whom he made his IPL debut in 2019.

Curran could possibly bring in the balance that the Kings lacked last season. He can bat and bowl at different phases of the game, which will allow Dhawan a lot of flexibility. The young all-rounder has been in terrific form and played an important role in England's T20 World Cup 2022 triumph in Australia.

Rishi Dhawan, who captains Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket, brings a wealth of experience. He is handy with his medium pace and can also bat according to the situation.

Curran and Dhawan will be the lynchpins of the Punjab side this season as they eye their maiden IPL title.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will lead Punjab's bowling attack. A seasoned campaigner, Rabada knows how to bowl in Indian conditions. With Curran's presence, PBKS might use Rabada with the new ball a bit more, which will increase the probability of him picking up more wickets.

Harpreet Brar, who has been a part of the franchise for quite some years now, adds variety to the bowling attack. A left-arm spinner by trade, Harpreet can vary his pace and bowl tight line and length.

Arshdeep Singh is one of the best T20 bowlers going around at present. After impressing in the IPL, the left-arm pacer made his international debut and is currently one of their most dependable death-over bowlers. The Kings' success will largely depend on how Arshdeep fares in death overs.

Rahul Chahar has been in and around the Indian side. The leg-spinner has a good googly in his kitty and will have to control the flow of runs in the middle overs.

All in all, with a good side on paper, PBKS will be desperate to win their first IPL trophy in 2023.

