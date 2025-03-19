PBKS strongest playing 11 plus Impact Player options for IPL 2025 ft. Marcus Stoinis & Nehal Wadhera

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have undergone a full revamp, not for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2014 IPL finalists, who retained just two uncapped players ahead of the 2025 auction, have an entirely new squad to choose from.

Shreyas Iyer will captain PBKS, while Ricky Ponting has been appointed as head coach. The Kings have a good combination of overseas experience and uncapped talent, making them a serious contender to break their playoff hoodoo and finish in the top four.

Interestingly, Punjab also have a large degree of freedom when it comes to their playing XI, with a number of combinations that can be fielded depending upon the conditions.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

On that note, here is PBKS' strongest XI, apart from a set of impact player options, for IPL 2025.

Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Prabhsimran Singh, who was retained ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will open the batting for a team that is perhaps slightly short of options in that department. The dashing young keeper-batter will want marry his aggressive approach with consistency.

Josh Inglis is a talented player who has the ability to play spin well and attack at any stage, but it's hard to see him opening the batting ahead of Marcus Stoinis. The Aussie all-rounder is an excellent player of pace, and his bowling could prove useful at a venue like Mullanpur.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Captain Shreyas Iyer's ideal position is No. 3, while local boy Nehal Wadhera could follow him in the lineup at No. 4. The retained Shashank Singh could be flanked by the overseas duo of Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen, who add immense all-round value and match-winning ability to PBKS.

Young Priyansh Arya is an exciting talent, while Suryansh Shedge has been doing all the right things in domestic cricket. If Punjab want a batting impact sub, one of the two could come in and make the lineup extremely deep.

Lower Order: Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Lockie Ferguson missed the Champions Trophy due to injury, and there's a cloud hanging over his participation in the initial stages of IPL 2025. PBKS could use his extra pace and experience to give the likes of Arshdeep Singh a boost. Punjab might have to make do with Arshdeep and Ferguson as their only specialist quicks, with Jansen and Stoinis chipping in.

Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the team's first-choice spin tandem, with Maxwell serving as the third option.

Impact Player Options - Yash Thakur, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, either Arya or Shedge could come in as a batting impact sub. If they are not needed, a fast bowler in the form of one of Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen and Vijaykumar Vyshak is likely to be picked depending upon the conditions. Thakur's death bowling could be useful for PBKS, who are rather reliant on Arshdeep in that department.

