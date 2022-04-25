PBKS vs CSK head to head stats for Match 38, IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their eighth match of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. PBKS got off to a good start in the new season, but they have lost momentum in recent matches.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings kicked off their season with four consecutive losses. The Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit has gradually gained momentum as they have won two of their last three games.

PBKS recorded a convincing win over CSK when the two teams met earlier this season. Before the two franchises cross swords again in IPL 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head records

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Punjab Kings by 16-11. Although their most recent fixture ended in favor of Punjab, Chennai have a decent lead in the overall head-to-head record.

Last 5 PBKS vs CSK match results

CSK have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record from the last five games against PBKS. Here are their last five match results.

PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, Apr 3, 2022 PBKS (139/4) beat CSK (134/6) by 6 wickets, Oct 7, 2021 CSK (107/4) beat PBKS (106/8) by 6 wickets, Apr 16, 2021 CSK (154/1) beat PBKS (153/6) by 9 wickets, Nov 1, 2020 CSK (181/0) beat PBKS (178/4) by 10 wickets, Oct 4, 2020

Last 5 match results of PBKS in Wankhede Stadium

PBKS have played only one match at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost that fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR (141/4) beat PBKS (137) by 6 wickets, Apr 1, 2022

Last 5 match results of CSK in Wankhede Stadium

Interestingly, even CSK have a 0% win record at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They lost their only match on this ground, versus KKR, last month.

KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022

