PBKS vs CSK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 8 of IPL 2021

After losing to the Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 opener, the Chennai Super Kings will now cross swords with the Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

The Super Kings did not have a memorable season in the United Arab Emirates last year, but they managed to record two wins against the Punjab Kings in the competition.

First, CSK crushed Punjab by ten wickets in Dubai and then knocked KL Rahul's team out of the tournament by defeating them in Abu Dhabi.

The Punjab Kings registered a close win in their IPL 2021 season opener against the Rajasthan Royals. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum and avenge their previous defeats against the Chennai Super Kings.

With two royal franchises set to battle in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the tournament's history.

Punjab Kings vs. Chennai Super Kings head to head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings by 15-9. The two teams have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with CSK dominating their rivals on most occasions.

The last time these two franchises battled in Mumbai was during the 2014 IPL playoffs. The Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs that night despite Suresh Raina's incredible 25-ball 87.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings vs. Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Suresh Raina has aggregated 711 runs in IPL matches between Chennai and Punjab. KL Rahul has scored 262 runs while donning the Punjab jersey against the Chennai-based franchise.

Among current bowlers, Mohammed Shami (2 wickets) has been the most successful for the Kings in battles between Punjab and Chennai. Meanwhile, DJ Bravo has taken 14 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings against Punjab.