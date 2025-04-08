PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will return to the New PCA Stadium on April 8 for a match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. It is the second consecutive home game for PBKS, who lost against Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on April 5.

Punjab will be keen to record their first home win of the season. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise started their season with two victories in away matches, but after that, they lost against RR at home.

Meanwhile, CSK have not won a single away match in IPL 2025. Ahead of the match between PBKS and CSK, here's everything you need to know about the stadium's pitch history.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh IPL records

Chennai Super Kings will play their first ever match at this stadium. New Chandigarh made its IPL debut last season, but PBKS played their home match against CSK in Dharamsala.

Here are some other important stats to know from previous IPL games hosted by New Chandigarh:

IPL matches played: 6

Won by teams batting first: 3

Won by teams batting second: 3

Highest individual score: 78 - Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs PBKS, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/29 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs SRH, 2024

Highest team total: 205/4 - RR vs PBKS, 2025

Lowest team total: 142 - PBKS vs GT, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - PBKS vs DC, 2024

Average first innings score: 173.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from New Chandigarh ahead of the match. Batters should enjoy themselves at this venue. In the last match, RR scored 205, setting a new record for the highest team total on this ground.

It will be a new venue for CSK. It will be interesting to see how quickly they adapt to the conditions at this stadium.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh last IPL match

RR beat PBKS by 50 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. It was a night match, where RR posted 205/4, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took two wickets for the Kings.

Chasing 206, PBKS managed 155/9 in 20 overs. Pacer Jofra Archer destroyed the PBKS batting lineup by taking a three-wicket haul. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: RR 205/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Lockie Ferguson 2/37) beat PBKS 155 (Nehal Wadhera 62, Jofra Archer 3/25) by 50 runs.

