PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2025 (24/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 66

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, May 24, in match number 66 of IPL 2025. Delhi clinched a stunning six-wicket victory, successfully chasing a 207-run target.

DC won the toss and chose to field first. They were off to an impressive start with the ball, with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman removing Priyansh Arya in the second over.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock, notching up his fifth half-century of the season. The right-handed batter scored 53 runs off 34 balls. Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis also chipped in with quick-fire cameos of 44* (16 balls) and 32 (12 balls), respectively.

Mustafizur was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-33-4. The Punjab-based side ultimately finished 206/8 in 20 overs, recording their seventh 200-plus run total of the edition.

Sameer Rizvi was among the key architects in DC chasing down the target. The 21-year-old remained unbeaten on 58 runs from 25 deliveries. Karun Nair scored 44 runs off 27 balls, while KL Rahul contributed 35 runs in 21 balls at the top of the order.

DC went past the target in 19.3 overs, ending their campaign with a consolation victory. Left-arm Harpreet Brar picked up two wickets for PBKS.

With 15 points from 14 outings, they are placed fifth in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, have 17 points in 13 games and are second in the standings. Rizvi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Marcus Stoinis takes Mohit Sharma to the cleaners

PBKS batter Marcus Stoinis dazzled the viewers with his blistering batting exploits in return. The all-rounder helped his side finish with a flurry, striking four sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 44-run knock.

DC pacer Mohit Sharma was at the receiving end of Stoinis' carnage in the penultimate over of the innings. Punjab were under pressure after Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Azmatullah Omarzai in the 18th over.

However, Stoinis swung the pendulum in his team's favor by accumulating 22 runs in the 19th over. He hit two sixes and as many fours off Mohit's bowling.

#2 Karun Nair hits four successive 4s against Harsh Dubey

Karun Nair dominated the proceedings against his Vidarbha teammate in the contest. Nair hit the PBKS left-arm spinner for four consecutive fours in the 11th over.

The batter sent the third and fourth balls of the over to the ropes by acing the sweep shot. Dubey shortened his length in the subsequent delivery, but Nair was quick to go on the back foot and pulled it for another four.

The over ended with Nair sending the ball to the boundary ropes with a sweep once again.

#3 Sameer Rizvi finishes things off in style with stunning six to win it for DC

Sameer Rizvi took his team home with an unbeaten half-century. He showcased tremendous composure when DC needed eight runs off the final over.

Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to Marcus Stoinis for the crucial over. He started off with a wide. He did well by giving away just two runs from the following two deliveries.

When the equation came down to five off four, Rizvi shuffled across and dispatched the ball for a monstrous six over deep backward square-leg fence. Here's a video of the winning shot:

PBKS will next face the Mumbai Indians on Monday.

