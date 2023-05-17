PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. There is plenty at stake for Shikhar Dhawan and Co. in the match.

With 12 points from 12 matches, PBKS are down at number eight in the points table. However, they are still in contention for a playoff spot. If they win both their remaining games and the other results go their way, Punjab could still finish in the top four. The focus for now should be solely on the clash against Delhi though.

DC have been knocked out of the playoffs race, but they would be keen to sign off from the tournament. With nothing to lose, they can experiment with their squad in the remaining two games and analyze how things shape up, keeping the future in mind.

Today's PBKS vs DC toss result

PBKS have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Shikhar Dhawan said:

“It's a new track, let's see how it goes. I think it's going to be a good for batting.”

Atharva Taide and Kagiso Rabada come in for Sikandar Raza and Rishi Dhawan. For DC, Mitchell Marsh misses out for Anrich Nortje. Prithvi Shaw also comes back into the side.

PBKS vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.

Today’s PBKS vs DC pitch report

According to Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden, the pitch is an absolute beauty. It hasn't had a lot of wear and tear. There is not a lot of movement in the cracks. A good smattering of grass means the quicks are going to be in play throughout the course of 20 overs.

Today’s PBKS vs DC match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh.

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

PBKS vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

