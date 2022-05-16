PBKS vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 64

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. This game is extremely crucial, keeping the playoff qualification scenarios in mind.

Both Delhi and Punjab have 12 points each from the same number of matches. However, DC are fifth while PBKS are seventh owing to their respective net run rates. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sixth, also on12 points. However, they have only one game in hand.

A loss on Monday will make qualification next to impossible for the losing team as they can then finish on a maximum of 14 points even if they win their last match. However, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are already on 20 while the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on 16 points each. Hence, 14 points might not be enough for a team to finish in the Top 4.

Today's IPL toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining his decision, skipper Mayank Agarwal said:

“I don't think the wicket is going to change much and last time we played there was dew.”

Punjab are going in with the same playing XI. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed comes back in the place of Chetan Sakariya while Sarfaraz Khan replaces KS Bharat.

PBKS vs DC - Today's Match Playing XIs

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

DC squad: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal

PBKS vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Edited by Ritwik Kumar