PBKS vs DC memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Delhi Capitals have attained first position in the IPL 2021 points table following a fantastic victory against the Punjab Kings. The Capitals beat the Kings by seven wickets in Ahmedabad to record their sixth win of the season.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited the Punjab Kings to bat first. Punjab missed their captain KL Rahul in the top-order as the likes of Prabh Simran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan failed to get going in the middle.

Stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal played a magnificent knock of 99 runs to guide his team to a 166-run total in 20 overs. Agarwal hit eight fours and four maximums in his innings, while Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets for the Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 167 to win, the Delhi Capitals got off to a brilliant start thanks to the opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. The two DC openers scored 63 runs in the powerplay before Harpreet Brar got the better of Shaw.

After Shaw's departure, Dhawan continued to dominate the opposition bowlers. Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant supported him well as the Capitals chased the target in the 18th over.

With this victory, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit overtook the Chennai Super Kings to attain top spot in IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are in sixth position with six points to their name in eight outings.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between PBKS and DC

The IPL 2021 fixture between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings featured many interesting moments. Here are the top social media memes from the 29th match of IPL 2021.

Advertisement

#PBKSvsDC

When Punjab Kings need a breakthrough

Harpreet Brar:- pic.twitter.com/eQZwTlIHef — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

#PBKSvsDC

When me and my best friend had crush on same girl.



🤐😆😆😆😆🤭 #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/Xo45nI4DCs — wishu (csk ❤️💛) (@WMalkhat) May 2, 2021

Advertisement