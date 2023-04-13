PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and IPL records

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium tonight in IPL 2023. The two teams won their first two games of the season but suffered a defeat in their respective previous matches.

GT are coming off a shocking defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, PBKS suffered an eight-wicket loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

Before the clash between PBKS and GT gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Mohali.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mohali is excellent for batting. Punjab Kings hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at this venue earlier this season. PBKS batted first and scored 191/5 in their 20 overs against KKR.

A high-scoring game could be on the cards tonight as well. Fast bowlers also receive some help from the surface at this venue. Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Mohali:

IPL matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Dimitri Mascarenhas (PBKS) vs. Pune Warriors, 2012

Highest team score: 240/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings, 2008

Lowest team score: 67 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2017

Average first-innings score: 167

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

Teams batting second have won more matches than the teams batting first in IPL matches at this stadium. It should not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss in tonight's game decides to field first in Mohali.

As mentioned earlier, the pitch will likely help the batters and the pacers. The pitch report for this match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, last IPL match

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via D/L method in the last IPL match at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 32-ball 50 helped PBKS score 191/5 in the first innings. Chasing 192 for a win, KKR were 146/7 after 16 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings.

Play did not resume after the rain interruption and officials eventually announced PBKS as the winners via D/L method.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 191/5 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Tim Southee 2/54) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 146/7 (Andre Russell 35, Arsdeep Singh 3/19) by 7 runs via D/L method.

