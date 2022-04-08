PBKS vs GT Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?

The last few Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have seen key bowlers go up against their former franchises. Yuzvendra Chahal turned out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Avesh Khan suited up for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Another installment of bowling spearhead vs former team will transpire in Match 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 8, when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT). Star pacer Mohammed Shami will be up against a new-look batting lineup with much more firepower than the one he used to bowl to in the PBKS nets.

Although captain Mayank Agarwal hasn't quite hit the ground running with the bat, PBKS' batters have thrown caution to the wind for mixed returns. They crumbled against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but banked on their power-hitting riches to overcome the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB. Such has been the impact of their top five that the explosive Jonny Bairstow has been kept out of the playing XI by Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

GT don't have the same luxury when it comes to their batting stocks. They appear to be highly thin in the department on paper, but contributions from the likes of Shumban Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have ensured an unbeaten start to life in the IPL. The Titans have no equal when it comes to bowling, with Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan leading a fearsome attack.

A tantalizing contest between two teams placed in the top half of the IPL 2022 points table beckons on Friday.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: PBKS vs GT

Rashid Khan will be tasked with countering the fearsome PBKS middle order

How will GT use their bowlers against PBKS? Captain Hardik gave Shami company with the new ball against DC to great effect, allowing Ferguson and Rashid to operate with abandon in the middle overs. But whether the Titans can afford to take their foot off the pedal in the powerplay against Dhawan and Mayank is something Hardik will have to ask himself.

Varun Aaron suffered an injury in the previous game that forced Vijay Shankar and Tewatia to turn their arms over, and an IPL debut for exciting left-armer Yash Dayal could be on the cards if Aaron doesn't recover in time. Nevertheless, GT have arguably the most well-rounded attack in IPL 2022 to go with a plethora of bowling options, making them more than capable of keeping PBKS at bay.

In the batting department, though, GT have some real concerns. They needed an innings of extraordinary poise and mobility from Gill to help them set a sizeable total against DC, with Matthew Wade and Shankar struggling to deliver in key roles. Hardik himself has been a bit circumspect while batting at No. 4, even during favorable matchups.

Rahul Chahar has been PBKS' standout bowler in IPL 2022 so far with five wickets, while Vaibhav Arora displayed his new-ball pedigree during a highly impressive debut. If Arora, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh can deliver two or three wickets in the powerplay, GT's middle order might unravel in the middle overs against Chahar and Co.

PBKS' firebrand batting could backfire spectacularly against GT's penetrative bowling attack, but the chance of the Kings' powerplay bowlers taking early wickets is what gives them the edge for this contest. The only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 might meet their match in Match 16.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 16 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will PBKS be the team to break GT's winning streak in IPL 2022? Yes No 33 votes so far