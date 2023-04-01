PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR Player Ratings as Arshdeep Singh bounces Nitish Rana and Co. out of the contest

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in a rain-affected 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Knight Riders conceded 191 runs as Punjab played their shots without much inhibition. None of the KKR batters scored more than 35, and they were just short of the par score when rain intervened with four overs to go.

Here are KKR's player ratings from Match 2 of IPL 2023 against PBKS.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Bowlers struggle as bizarre team strategies work against Nitish Rana and Co.

Mandeep Singh: 1/10

Opening the batting, Mandeep found deep square with a top-edged pull. Perhaps the batter, who started the short-ball procession, should be used in the middle order.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 6/10

Gurbaz was the only KKR top-order batter to strike a few boundaries as he tried to be aggressive and played a couple of beautiful shots. It all came undone soon after, though, as a few dot balls forced him into playing an imprudent shot.

Anukul Roy: 2/10

Promoted to No. 3 in a surprise move, Anukul struck one boundary before being bounced out by Arshdeep. The Knight Riders will need to answer why they sent him in ahead of the likes of Venkatesh Iyer.

Nitish Rana: 6/10

Rana didn't seem to be at his fluent best in Mohali. He hit three fours and a six but fell to a long hop from Sikandar Raza. The KKR skipper, who used only five bowlers despite having several options at his disposal, should've done better.

Rinku Singh: 2/10

Rinku didn't last long in Mohali as he found deep midwicket to perfection while attempting a slog-sweep. The southpaw was in the team to take on the spinners, something he failed to do. He safely hung on to a steepler, though.

Andre Russell: 7/10

Russell didn't bowl and came in to bat with KKR needing him to pull off the impossible once again. He tried his best, making a quickfire 35, but eventually holed out in the deep. The all-rounder really needs to be smarter with his risk-taking as he could've been caught on 20 while trying to pull Nathan Ellis.

Sunil Narine: 3/10

Narine had an off day with the ball as he repeatedly sent down overpitched deliveries. His four overs cost 40 runs as Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a particular liking to him. The explosive batter smoked a six immediately after coming to the crease.

Umesh Yadav: 7/10

Umesh conceded only two fours and a six in a decent display of fast bowling. Although there wasn't much swing on offer in the powerplay, he kept things tight and prised out PBKS' dangerman Rajapaksa.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 7.5/10

Varun was KKR's most economical bowler on the night as his four overs went for just 26. He also cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan and was on the mark throughout his spell.

Tim Southee: 2/10

Southee got his lines all wrong in Mohali against both the righties and the lefties. He managed to pick up two wickets, but his four overs yielded 54 runs.

Shardul Thakur: 3/10

Thakur's role as a frontline bowler has always been questionable in the IPL. Playing his first game for KKR, he leaked 43 runs in his spell and never seemed likely to pick up a wicket. The all-rounder did play a terrific shot immediately after coming in, though.

Venkatesh Iyer [impact]: 6/10

Venkatesh batted at No. 4 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and that might have been what prompted Kolkata to send him in at that position. He looked scratchy throughout his innings, though, making 34 off 28 before losing his wicket at the stroke of the rain break.

Poll : Who was KKR's best performer in against PBKS? Varun Chakaravarthy Andre Russell 0 votes