PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and IPL records

Punjab Kings will host the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Kings will play their first home fixture of IPL 2023 against the Knight Riders in a rematch of the 2014 season's final.

Both PBKS and KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. They performed well in a few matches but failed to do so consistently, resulting in a failure to finish in the top 4 of the points table.

The two teams have appointed new captains ahead of IPL 2023. Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS, while Nitish Rana will captain KKR. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at Mohali's pitch history.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mohali is known to be good for batting and helpful to pace bowlers. Fans should expect the batters and pace bowlers to dominate the proceedings. Since it is an afternoon match, a lot of runs should be scored in the battle between KKR and PBKS.

Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in IPL matches at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Hence, the captain winning the toss may look to field first. On that note, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous games played at this venue:

IPL matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Dimitri Mascarenhas (PBKS) vs. Pune Warriors, 2012

Highest team score: 240/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings, 2008

Lowest team score: 67 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2017

Average first-innings score: 166

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the pitch helps batters and pacers. Both teams have some top-quality players in their squads, which is why fans should expect a closely-contested match in Mohali today.

It is pertinent to note that Mohali has not hosted any IPL matches since 2019, which is why the conditions may have changed slightly. However, batters should still be able to score big in the game.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, last IPL match

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in the previous IPL game played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. It was an afternoon match as well. Faf du Plessis' 96-run knock guided CSK to 170/5 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS raced to 173/4 in 18 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 36-ball 71.

Nine wickets fell in that match, with pace bowlers picking up five of them. The batters smacked 16 sixes in 38 overs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 170/5 (Faf du Plessis 96, Sam Curran 3/35) lost to Punjab Kings 173/4 (KL Rahul 71, Harbhajan Singh 3/57) by six wickets.

