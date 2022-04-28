×
Create
Notifications

PBKS vs LSG head to head stats for Match 42, IPL 2022

Can the Punjab Kings overcome a challenge from the Lucknow Super Giants? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can the Punjab Kings overcome a challenge from the Lucknow Super Giants? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their ninth match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune tomorrow evening.

Both franchises have momentum on their side. While PBKS defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in their last game, LSG are coming off a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

Big names like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya and Manish Pandey will be in action during the battle between Lucknow and Punjab.

Before the match gets underway in Pune, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head record

youtube-cover

The head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants stands at 0-0. The two franchises are yet to play a game against each other in the IPL.

Last 5 PBKS vs LSG match results

Since the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have never crossed swords in the IPL before, there are no results available for their previous encounters.

Last 5 match results of PBKS in MCA Stadium

youtube-cover

Punjab Kings have a 100% win record in matches hosted by Pune this year. They emerged victorious in their IPL 2022 battle against the Mumbai Indians on this ground.

  1. PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs, Apr 13, 2022

Last 5 match results of LSG in MCA Stadium

The Lucknow Super Giants will play their first-ever IPL 2022 match at the MCA Stadium in Pune tomorrow evening. KL Rahul's men have so far played all of their previous eight matches in Mumbai.

It will be interesting to see how Rahul performs against his former franchise Punjab Kings at a new venue for the Lucknow Super Giants. Fans should expect a cracker of a contest between the Kings and the Super Giants in Pune.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Kagiso Rabada take a three-wicket haul against LSG?

Yes

No

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी