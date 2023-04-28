PBKS vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 38

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got back to winning ways after a comprehensive 56-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

PBKS, led by the returning Shikhar Dhawan, won the toss and decided to bowl first. LSG got off to a flying start courtesy of Kyle Mayers' blistering half-century. Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis continued the run-scoring spree with a crucial and rapid partnership for the third wicket.

The Australian all-rounder notched the highest score of his IPL career. Backed by yet another quickfire fifty by Nicholas Pooran, LSG posted the highest score of the 2023 edition and set PBKS a humongous target of 258.

The home side lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the run chase, who departed after just scoring a solitary run. The required rate climbed steadily despite PBKS playing positive cricket. Youngster Atharva Taide scored his maiden IPL fifty and coupled with a slew of cameos from the middle-order batters, PBKS managed only 201 runs, falling short by 56 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances that created a buzz among fans.

#1 Ayush Badoni and Liam Livingstone's exchange

Amid all the six-hitting carnage, there was a little room for a brief banter, which is rarely seen in the game these days.

Coming into bowl in the 14th over, Liam Livingstone pulled out of his bowling run-up off his second delivery after Ayush Badoni readied himself for a reverse hit.

The young batter did not let it slide as he pulled out of his stance as Livingstone came in to bowl the delivery soon after. Badoni then swept the spinner for a six with a well-timed sweep that narrowly evaded Rahul Chahar in the deep.

The English all-rounder once again had to pull out of his run-up after Badoni was seemingly not ready to face the next attempt. However, he did have the last laugh as Badoni was caught at deep square leg, the very next delivery to end his entertaining innings.

#2 LSG narrowly miss out on all-time IPL record score

After failing to chase down 136 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the LSG batting unit made a massive statement by making the most of a flat surface in Mohali. Kyle Mayers set the tempo early on with his onslaught in the powerplay.

LSG ensured that the scoring rate never dipped, with the likes of Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran all playing explosive knocks. The all-time record IPL score of 263/5, set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was under threat after LSG touched the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

The KL Rahul-led side made a strong start to the death overs, scoring 35 runs in the next two overs. However, the well-settled Marcus Stoinis' dismissal with 10 balls remaining made a difference as they ultimately ended with 257-5.

#3 Liam Livingstone reviews plumb LBW; walks off before a decision is made

In the mammoth run chase, Liam Livingstone stepped out to bat a little too late for his liking. While the partnership between Atharva Taide and Sikandar Raza was fruitful, it only drove up the required rate.

The English all-rounder came out to bat in the 12th over, with the scoreboard reading 109/3. He got into the act with boundaries right away, but his weakness against leg spin came to the fore.

Livingstone could not connect a slog sweep off Ravi Bishnoi's googly and was trapped right in front. However, he proceeded to send the decision immediately upstairs after the on-field umpire adjudged it out.

The initial impression was that he had got a slight inside edge, given the confidence with which he went for the review. However, the decision was as straightforward as it gets, and Livingstone was already back in the hut by the time the third umpire checked the on-field umpire's call.

