PBKS vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025 (04/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 54

Punjab Kings (PBKS) took on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4, in match 54 of IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS completed a clinical 37-run victory in the clash.

Ad

Rishabh Pant won the toss for LSG and chose to field first. The Punjab batters came up with a scintillating performance. Opener Prabhsimran Singh shone with the bat, scoring 91 runs off 48 balls.

Skipper Iyer scored 45 runs in 25 deliveries, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 33 from 15 balls. The Punjab-based side registered 236/5 in 20 overs in their adopted home ground.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh bowled a tidy spell on LSG debut, finishing with figures of 4-0-30-2 amid the carnage. Lucknow side needed a flying start from their top-order batters, but Arshdeep Singh spoiled their party with a terrific spell.

Ad

Trending

Arshdeep provided crucial breakthroughs for PBKS with the new ball, dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay. Ayush Badoni gave LSG some hope with a gutsy knock. The 25-year-old contributed 74 runs in 40 balls. Abdul Samad also played an impactful knock of 45 from 24 balls. However, LSG ultimately suffered a defeat, managing 199/7 after 20 overs.

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three important wickets and conceding just 16 runs from his four overs. Prabhsimran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive batting.

Ad

Punjab are placed second in the IPL 2025 points table with 15 points to their name in 11 outings. LSG, on the other hand, are at 10 points from 11 games and occupy the seventh spot.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 PBKS' Shashank Singh hits Mayank Yadav out of the Dharamsala stadium

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shashank Singh played an important cameo, helping PBKS register an imposing total. While he played some wonderful shots during his knock, one particular stroke went viral on social media.

On the fourth ball of the 17th over, LSG's tearaway fast bowler dished out a length ball down the leg side. Shashank capitalized on, clearing the deep square-leg fence for a massive six.

The ball went out of the Dharamsala stadium. PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, who was in attendance for the game, also seemed amazed by the humongous six.

Ad

#2 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's knock ends with a bizarre dissmal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant's woeful run continued as he endured yet another batting failure. The southpaw perished after scoring 18 runs from 17 balls. He was involved in a strange dismissal.

Pant got out to pacer Azmatullah Omarzai in the eighth over. He stepped out of the crease and went for a big shot. However, the bat slipped out of his hands and went up in the air.

He was caught by Shashank Singh in the deep. LSG opener Sanjiv Goenka looked visibly disappointed with Pant's wicket. Here's a glimpse of his reaction:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Nehal Wadhera slips while attempting Abdul Samad's catch

The incident took place on the final ball of the 15th over in the LSG innings. Abdul Samad counter-attacked seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis by hitting him for a four and a six.

Stoinis almost got his revenge on the last delivery. Samad got a top edge while countering a full toss. The ball went high in the air and seemed like a straightforward chance for the deep midwicket fielder.

Ad

However, Nehal Wadhera slipped while going for the catch, giving Samad a lifeline. You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

PBKS will next face DC at home on Thursday, May 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More