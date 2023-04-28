PBKS vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are perhaps the two clearest examples of the fact that strength on paper doesn't always translate into correspondingly good performances.

The Kings are nowhere near as fancied as some of the teams near the top of the points table in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), but they've managed to punch above their weight despite dealing with several injury concerns. With four wins from three matches, PBKS are sixth in the standings right now and have set themselves apart from the bottom four.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, were considered one of the favorites to finish in the top two. While it's still too early to say whether they'll reach that objective, KL Rahul and Co. have endured a middling start to the campaign. The only thing separating them from Punjab in the standings is their superior net run rate.

The last time PBKS and LSG met in the league, the latter turned in a terrible tactical display to concede a winning position. Shahrukh Khan held his nerve to ice the chase, while Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

The two teams have a lot of connections in the IPL. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul once played for the Kings, who have gone through several high-profile personnel changes since the Super Giants entered the league.

Several players will have points to prove in Match 38 of IPL 2023, which will take place in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG Match Prediction: KL Rahul takes on his former franchise once again

KL Rahul will need to fire against his former franchise

LSG have one of the strongest rosters on paper in IPL 2023. Their multitude of all-round options, combined with the impact player rule, means that they can put out a variety of combinations according to the conditions on offer.

However, the Super Giants haven't struck the right tempo thus far this year. KL Rahul has been sedate at the top of the order, and Kyle Mayers has just managed to keep Quinton de Kock out of the playing XI while not really nailing his spot down.

Deepak Hooda hasn't been able to buy a run. Avesh Khan has been almost equally disappointing in the bowling department. Mark Wood's availability concerns haven't helped matters.

The Kings, meanwhile, have managed to notch up two wins without Shikhar Dhawan, who is their skipper and arguably their most important batter. PBKS have reached the position they're in right now without any notable contributions from Liam Livingstone, who was signed for a massive amount at the IPL 2022 auction.

However, Punjab might not be able to keep up with Lucknow on Friday. Although they have the bowling attack to stifle the visiting side, several key players in the opposition ranks are due to give telling performances. Moreover, the Kings' clear batting deficiencies are bound to catch up with them at some point.

While PBKS have repeatedly shown that they can't be taken lightly, LSG should be able to secure two points.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 38 of IPL 2023.

