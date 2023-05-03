PBKS vs MI head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will take place in IPL 2023 tonight (May 3). This will be the second fixture between the two franchises this season. Earlier in the competition, MI hosted PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Kings emerged victorious.

Arshdeep Singh's magnificent death bowling helped the Punjab Kings defeat the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. MI will be keen to avenge that loss when they take the field at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium tonight.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings stands at 15-15. The two sides have battled 30 times against each other since 2008, with both emerging victorious on 15 occasions.

As mentioned ahead, PBKS took on MI at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this season and registered a win. PBKS also defeated MI in their only meeting during the previous edition of the IPL. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 15.

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 15.

Matches with No Results - 0.

PBKS vs MI head-to-head record in Mohali

Punjab Kings' head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians in IPL matches at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium stands at 4-4. The two teams have met eight times at this venue and recorded four wins each.

The last time PBKS hosted MI for a match in Mohali was back in March of 2019. A 57-ball 71 from KL Rahul helped the Kings win that match by eight wickets.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 4

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians matches in IPL

Four of the last five Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians matches have ended in favor of the Kings. Their most recent encounter happened on April 22, 2023, where Sam Curran's half-century helped PBKS score 214/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 215 runs, MI got off to a great start thanks to Rohit Sharma's 44 and half-centuries from Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav. However, they could not finish off the run-chase and fell short by 13 runs in the end.

On that note, here's a summary of their last five meetings in the Indian Premier League:

PBKS (214/8) beat MI (201/6) by 13 runs, April 23, 2023. PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs, April 13, 2022. MI (137/4) beat PBKS (135/6) by six wickets, September 28, 2021. PBKS (132/1) beat MI (131/6) by nine wickets, April 23, 2021. PBKS (176/6) beat MI (176/6) in a Super-over, October 18, 2020.

