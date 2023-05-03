PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and IPL records

PCA IS Bindra Stadium will host the IPL 2023 match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians tonight (May 3). The two teams are currently outside the Top 4 of the points table but a win in tonight's match can take one of the sides into the Top 3.

The Mumbai Indians hold the seventh spot in the standings with four wins from eight matches. Punjab Kings are one position above them with five wins from nine games. Both teams are coming off a win in their respective last fixtures.

Before Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians starts in Mohali, here's a look at the pitch history of the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mohali seems to be a batting paradise. Over 450 runs were scored in the previous evening match at this stadium. Lucknow Super Giants narrowly missed out on the record for the highest team total in IPL history as they scored 257 runs against the Punjab Kings.

PBKS tried their best but they finished with 201 runs, losing by 56 runs. If a similar wicket is on offer tonight, fans should expect another run-fest in IPL 2023. On that note, here are some interesting stats from previous IPL games hosted by the PCA IS Bindra Stadium:

IPL matches played: 59

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Dimitri Mascarenhas (PBKS) vs. Pune Warriors, 2012

Highest team score: 257/5 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings, 2023

Lowest team score: 67 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2017

Average first-innings score: 168

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema before the toss takes place. Generally, the conditions in Mohali have been good for batting, but on a few occasions, the fast bowlers have dominated the proceedings as well.

As mentioned ahead, if a similar wicket is used as the last game, scoring runs will be relatively easier. All eyes will be on the pitch report of Mohali before the toss.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali last IPL match

The Lucknow Super Giants beat the Punjab Kings by 56 runs in the last IPL match hosted by this venue. LSG scored 257/5, riding on a 40-ball 72 from Marcus Stoinis. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the only PBKS bowler with an economy rate of less than 12.

In response, the Punjab Kings crossed the 200-run mark but they fell short by 56 runs in the end. Atharva Taide top-scored for the home side with a 36-ball 66. Here's a summary of that match's scorecard:

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 (Marcus Stoinis 72, Kagiso Rabada 2/52) beat Punjab Kings 201 (Atharva Taide 66, Yash Thakur 4/37)

