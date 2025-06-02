PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2025 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's epic knock of 87 runs from 41 deliveries helped his team qualify for the final.

Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians batted well and finished with 203/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 204, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, but Iyer and co. ensured the team reached the target in 19 overs.

Now that the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2025 is done and dusted, here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners and top stats coming out from the battle between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match award for leading his team Punjab Kings from the front in the game that mattered the most. Iyer continued his top form in IPL 2025 and smashed a match-winning half-century, which also helped him win the award for the most fantasy points in the game.

Iyer also won the Maximum Sixes award for whacking eight maximums in the Qualifier 2 match. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (Strike rate of 212.20)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (8 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Shreyas Iyer

Most Fours in the Match: Naman Dhir (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Trent Boult

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (87 off 41).

PBKS vs MI scorecard

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav scored 44 runs each for the Mumbai Indians in the first innings. Jonny Bairstow played a fantastic knock of 38 runs from 24 balls, while Naman Dhir chipped in with a handy cameo of 37 runs in the slog overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the most successful bowler for the Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match. The pace bowler bowled four overs and returned with figures of 2/43, dismissing Hardik Pandya and Dhir in the death overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer stole the show by scoring 87 runs off 41 deliveries. Iyer started slow and batted with a strike rate of 110 in the first 10 balls he faced, but he accelerated to perfection and finished with a strike rate of 212.20, slamming five fours and eight maximums.

Impact Player Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets for the Mumbai Indians, but he leaked 55 runs in his four-over spell. Surprisingly, Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner bowled only two overs each for MI.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians suffered their first defeat while defending a target of 200 or more in IPL history. Here are some other stats and records coming out from this IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match:

Shreyas Iyer broke KL Rahul's record for the highest score by an Indian captain in IPL playoffs. Iyer scored 87, while Rahul scored 79 for LSG against RCB in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. Iyer has become the 1st ever captain in IPL history to lead 3 different teams (DC, KKR and PBKS) to the IPL Final.

