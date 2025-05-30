PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Qualifier 1

The IPL 2025 playoffs kicked off with Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1. The contest between the top two teams on the table took place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

PBKS' pursuit of booking a berth in the final ended in absolute annihilation as they suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat. RCB won the toss and chose to field first in the crucial encounter.

The Bengaluru bowlers delivered a terrific bowling performance, bundling out Punjab for a paltry score of 101. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma claimed three wickets apiece, while Yash Dayal finished with two scalps.

Marcus Stoinis was the only PBKS batter to be able to cross the 20-run mark. The Australian all-rounder scored 26 runs off 17 balls. The Punjab batters went down without a fight, ultimately registering a modest total.

RCB chased the target in just 10 overs. Phil Salt played a blistering knock, slamming his fourth half-century of the season. He remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 27 deliveries.

With the emphatic win, Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 summit clash. Punjab will now compete in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The winner of Qualifier 2 will advance to the final.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from Qualifier 1 that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Preity Zinta's stunned reactions amid PBKS batting collapse go viral

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta was in attendance for the Qualifier 1 fixture. The Bollywood actress cheered for her side from the stands. However, she looked visibly dejected as her team's batters fell like nine pins early in the game.

Zinta seemed to be stunned and heartbroken at one stage, seeing the PBKS batters meekly surrender against the RCB bowlers. Here are some of her reactions that went viral on social media:

#2 Virat Kohli showcases his leadership skills to guide RCB

Virat Kohli may have relinquished RCB's captaincy after IPL 2021, but he continues to remain a key member of the leadership group. Fans got a glimpse of vintage Kohli on the field in the important Qualifier 1 clash.

The former RCB skipper seemed fully involved in the game, and his intensity suggested that he meant business. Kohli was also seen guiding the bowlers and giving them suggestions during the innings.

Here's a video showing how Kohli played an important role in the team's strategy:

#3 Phil Salt takes Kyle Jamieson to the cleaners

RCB opener Phil Salt dazzled the viewers with his strokeplay. He didn't even spare pacer Kyle Jamieson, who bowled a brilliant wicket-maiden. The New Zealand fast bowler got Kohli caught behind in the fourth over.

However, he faced the wrath of Salt's form in the sixth over. The fourth ball saw the batter send the ball to the boundary for a four through the covers. Jamieson adjusted his length and bowled it short on the subsequent delivery.

Salt countered it with a stunning pull shot that raced away to the fence for another four. The over ended with the swashbuckling batter hitting a wonderful six over covers.

The IPL 2025 final will take place on Tuesday, June 3.

