PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

IPL 2023 headed to Mohali earlier today (April 20), where Punjab Kings locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was the third home match of the season for PBKS and they failed to take the home advantage once again, suffering their second consecutive defeat at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to field first. Sam Curran's decision did not work in his team's favor as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 137 runs for the first wicket. RCB scored 174/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 175 for a win, PBKS could not build any big partnerships. Shikhar Dhawan's absence hurt the team as they got all out for 150 runs. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and stats from the match.

List of all Award winners in PBKS vs RCB match, IPL 2023

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning spell of 4/21. The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer dismissed Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis to help his team record a 24-run win.

Siraj also became the holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap thanks to his match-winning performance. Here's a look at all the award winners of the match:

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (4/21)

Game-changer of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Catch of the Match: Jitesh Sharma

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Longest Six of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh

Electric Striker of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (strike rate of 153.33)

Most Fours of the Match: Faf du Plessis (5 fours)

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of RCB vs PBKS match, IPL 2023 (Image: Sportskeeda)

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were the top two run-scorers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 deliveries while du Plessis aggregated 84 runs off 54 balls. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with figures of 2/31.

In response, Punjab Kings were all out for 150 runs. Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma scored forties but their efforts went in vain. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets for the visitors. You can check out the complete scorecard right here.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Top records from Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

The IPL 2023 match between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore entertained the fans. Multiple records were broken during the game, and here's a list of some of those records:

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis became the first Royal Challengers Bangalore pair to record multiple century partnerships in back-to-back seasons. They achieved the feat in 2022 and 2023. The only other pair to achieve this feat are KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who did so for Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021. Faf du Plessis joined Virat Kohli in an elite club of batters to have had at least two century stands with different partners in the same season. Kohli did it with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in 2016 while Faf accomplished the feat with Virat and Glenn Maxwell this year.

