PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history and IPL records

Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday in IPL 2023. It is the third home game of the season for PBKS. Earlier, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and lost against Gujarat Titans at home.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win an away match in IPL 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise have played only one game away from home, where they suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Before the game between PBKS and RCB starts in Mohali, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali IPL records & stats

The pitch in Mohali assists the fast bowlers and the batters. Scoring runs seemed a little difficult in the previous match hosted by this venue. PBKS scored 153/8 in their 20 overs, and in reply, Gujarat Titans chased down the score in the last over.

The upcoming match between PBKS and RCB is an afternoon game, which is why the conditions can be slightly better for batting. Here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the PCA IS Bindra Stadium:

IPL matches played: 58

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 120* - Paul Valthaty (PBKS) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Best bowling figures: 5/25 - Dimitri Mascarenhas (PBKS) vs. Pune Warriors, 2012

Highest team score: 240/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings, 2008

Lowest team score: 67 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2017

Average first-innings score: 166

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

The pitch report for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the conditions at this venue help the batters and the pace bowlers.

Mohali has been a good venue for teams batting second. It should not be a surprise if the skipper winning the toss decides to field first.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, last IPL match

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the last IPL match on this ground. Mohit Sharma's brilliant spell of 2/18 helped GT restrict the home side to 153 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 154 for a victory, the Titans got off to a flying start but lost momentum as the innings progressed. In the end, Shubman Gill's half-century and a boundary from Rahul Tewatia guided them home.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 153/8 (Matt Short 36, Mohit Sharma 2/18) lost to Gujarat Titans 154/4 (Shubman Gill 67, Harpreet Brar 1/20) by 6 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes