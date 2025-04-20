PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to their fifth consecutive away win in IPL 2025 by defeating the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Sunday. Virat Kohli's magnificent half-century helped RCB record a seven-wicket win against PBKS.
In the afternoon match played on April 20, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in his team's favor as they restricted PBKS to 157/6 in their 20 overs.
RCB reached 159/3 in 18.5 overs to take their total to 10 points in the standings. Kohli starred in the run-chase with an unbeaten 54-ball 73*. On that note, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and stats from the IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and RCB in New Chandigarh.
List of all award winners in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match
Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in the reverse fixture between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20. The right-handed batter scored a match-winning 73* to help his team avenge their previous loss against the Kings.
Kohli also won the award for the Most Fours in the match as he smashed seven fours during his match-winning knock against PBKS. Here's a look at the complete list of award winners:
Super Striker of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (Strike rate of 194.11)
Super Sixes of the Match: Devdutt Padikkal (4 sixes)
Fantasy King of the Match: Virat Kohli
Most Fours in the Match: Virat Kohli (7 fours)
Most Dot Balls in the Match: Krunal Pandya (10 dot balls)
Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (73 off 54 balls).
PBKS vs RCB scorecard
Punjab Kings got off to a great start, thanks to a quickfire 42-run opening stand between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back with four wickets in quick succession.
The collapse took away the momentum from PBKS. Shashank Singh's unbeaten 33-ball 31* helped the team reach 157/6 in the end. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma accounted for two wickets each.
Phil Salt returned to the dressing room after scoring just one run. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stabilized the RCB innings by hitting a half-century each. While Padikkal lost his wicket on 61, Kohli remained in the middle till the end, scoring 73 runs from 54 balls.
Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket each for the home team. Despite losing three wickets, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won comfortably eventually.
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match
This was RCB's first win in New Chandigarh in IPL history. They had never played a match at this venue before. Here are some other top stats emerging from the IPL 2025 afternoon game on April 20:
- Virat Kohli won his 19th Man of the Match award in IPL, equalling Rohit Sharma's record for the most IPL Man of the Match awards won by an Indian player.
- This was the 12th time Kohli scored 50+ and remained unbeaten in a successful run-chase - the most by any batter.
