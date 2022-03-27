PBKS vs RCB Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match?

After retaining only two players ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were expected to go along a familiar path and execute uncertain plans while acquiring players. But much to several IPL fans' surprise, PBKS managed to sign a host of quality players in all departments to seriously kindle their hopes of becoming genuine playoff contenders.

When they face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 3 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, Mayank Agarwal's men will have a chance to establish an early foothold in the league. Although they'll be without Jonny Bairstow, who is on national duty in the West Indies, the one-time finalists have a power-packed batting lineup that is complemented by a decent bowling attack.

Meanwhile, RCB will be without a couple of key performers for their opening game. While Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are in Pakistan ahead of Australia's white-ball series, the glaring absence of franchise AB de Villiers stands out for the first time in years.

Nevertheless, RCB had clear plans at the IPL 2022 auction and signed a plethora of young talents. The likes of Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed will be thrust into massively important roles for the franchise and will not have much time to acclimatize to the demands of the IPL.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: PBKS vs RCB

Can Mayank Agarwal turn PBKS' IPL fortunes around?

Mayank Agarwal doesn't have a lot of experience as captain, but the PBKS think tank has placed clear faith in his abilities. Someone who has been with the franchise for a few years now, the right-hander will take heart from a settled opening partner in Shikhar Dhawan and a stable roster.

Kagiso Rabada's absence highlights a lack of express pace for PBKS, who might bank on Sandeep Sharma and Rahul Chahar to keep their good record going against RCB. Odean Smith, whose undoubted talent has been marred by questions over whether he is a finished product, will also be in the spotlight.

RCB would dearly love former captain Virat Kohli to find his touch and come up with an IPL season for the ages. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat could complement each other well in the powerplay, giving Kohli the freedom to relieve himself of his middle-overs shackles against spin.

In Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB have three out-and-out wicket-takers who can single-handedly win matches for the team on their day. And that might just give them the edge in this encounter.

PBKS will have to play a few of their batters out of position in the absence of Bairstow, while Rabada will also be a big miss. And although RCB too are not at full strength, they have backups who can replicate the roles usually played by Maxwell and Hazlewood.

A close contest that could be heavily influenced by the toss is on the cards, especially since the DY Patil Stadium is considered to be bowler-friendly. However, RCB start as the favorites.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 3 of IPL 2022

