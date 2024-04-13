PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 13, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

Punjab Kings, who are eighth in the points table with two victories and three defeats, suffered a two-run loss in the most recent against SunRisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, after a four-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals lost their previous encounter against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. However, RR remain atop the standings with a net run rate of +0.871.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming PBKS vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer (RR) - 7.5 credits

Shimron Hetmyer in action (PC: iplt20.com)

Shimron Hetmyer has played four innings in five matches so far, scoring 43 runs at an average of 43. Despite not getting enough time in the middle, he has been in good touch with the bat.

Hetmyer can be a worthy differential pick if the top order collapses early. He has a fantastic record against Punjab Kings, scoring 146 runs in six matches at an average of 36.

#2 Shashank Singh (PBKS) - 7.0 credits

Shashank Singh in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Shashank Singh has been in fantastic form and has provided remarkable finishes for PBKS this season. He has smashed 137 runs, including one fifty, in the last four innings without being dismissed.

Shashank has the potential to play the role of an anchor if needed and is an important asset in the middle order. So, considering his current form, selecting him in your PBKS vs RR Dream11 team would be a wise move.

#1 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Dhawan and Harshal Patel celebrating a wicket (Credits: iplt20.com)

Harshal Patel has been in fine form this season, chipping in six wickets in five matches. He has played two games at the venue, taking four wickets so far.

Harshal also has a notable track record against Rajasthan Royals with 18 wickets in 10 matches. Hence, Harshal could well be a trump card in your PBKS vs RR Dream11 teams.

