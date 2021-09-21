PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai on Tuesday.

Both teams had a forgettable first half in India. RR are in sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table, having won three of their seven matches, while PBKS are just below them, with three wins from eight matches.

Having been perennial underachievers in the T20 league, PBKS and RR will be keen to put up a better showing in the UAE. A good beginning will definitely aid their cause.

PBKS vs RR - Today Match Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi

PBKS vs RR - Full squads

PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

RR: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

PBKS vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Third Umpire: KN Anantha Padmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

PBKS v RR: Who won the toss in today's IPL match

Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first. He informed that Aiden Markram will be making his debut for the franchise and would bat at No. 3, which means birthday boy Chris Gayle will be missing from action.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid will also be making his IPL debut. Speaking after winning the toss, Rahul said:

"It’s a no brainer, fresh wicket, don't know how it will play. I personally prefer chasing. It's good to be back in Dubai. We've had a lot of learnings from playing here last time. Lot of guys were playing international cricket, but we are all professionals and have done our best to prepare."

Apart from Rashid and Markram, Ishan Porel has also been handed his Punjab cap.

For Rajasthan, Windies batter Evin Lewis will be making his debut for the franchise. He had earlier represented Mumbai Indians (MI).

