PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of IPL 2024 later tonight at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been involved in some thrilling encounters in the recent past. It should not be surprising if fans witness another classic between PBKS and RR tonight.

Both franchises suffered close defeats in their respective previous games. While the Punjab Kings lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by two runs, the Gujarat Titans (GT) ended Rajasthan Royals' unbeaten run in IPL 2024 by chasing down 197 on the last ball of the game.

Before the Kings battle against the Royals, here's a quick look at the match details, weather forecast, pitch report, and other important details about this IPL 2024 fixture.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 27, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: April 13, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

There is a 33% chance of rainfall during the match hours in Mullanpur. The temperature will range around 27 degrees Celsius while the predicted humidity level for the evening is 60%.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The Mullanpur pitch report for this IPL 2024 game will be broadcast live before Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan walk out for the toss. The wicket at the new venue has been helpful to the batters. Fans should expect a run-fest tonight.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

PBKS

Prabh Simran Singh (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sam Curran, Rilee Rossouw, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh (Impact Player).

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tanush Kotian (Impact Player).

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

Rajasthan Royals have performed brilliantly in IPL 2024. Even in their previous game, the Gujarat Titans stole a win from the jaws of defeat on the last ball. Considering the performance this season, RR will start as the favorites to beat Punjab Kings in tonight's encounter.

Prediction: RR to defeat PBKS in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.