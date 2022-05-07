PBKS vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 52

It will be the Kings versus the Royals as Punjab (PBKS) take on Rajasthan (RR) in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This is the day game of the double-header on Saturday. Punjab are seventh in the points table with five wins and as many losses after 10 games. Meanwhile, Rajasthan are in third place with six wins and four defeats after 10 games.

In their last match, PBKS stunned the Gujarat Titans (GT), defeating them by eight wickets. Bowling first, Kagiso Rabada's four-fer restricted the opposition to 143 for 8.

Shikhar Dhawan (62*), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) and Liam Livingstone (30* off 10) then combined forces as Punjab breezed to an eight-wicket victory.

RR have lost their last two matches, which will worry them as the business end of the tournament approaches. Against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), their batting deficiencies were exposed after Jos Buttler fell early.

Rajasthan had beaten Bangalore earlier when the opener did not score many, but they still need to prove efficiently that there is more to their batting than Buttler.

Today's IPL toss result

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining his decision, skipper Mayank Agarwal said:

"It looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings."

Punjab are playing with the same team. Rajasthan have made one change. Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for Karun Nair.

PBKS vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

PBKS playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

PBKS vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Yeshwant Barde, Chirra Ravikanthreddy

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar