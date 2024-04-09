PBKS vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 9.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad have played four matches each and have two wins each to their credit. In their last match, PBKS beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Ahmedabad, while Hyderabad got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in a home game.

Set to chase 200 against GT, Punjab Kings were in big trouble at 111-5. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) lifted PBKS to a brilliant come-from-behind win.

Bowling first against Chennai, Hyderabad restricted the opposition to 165-5. In the chase, SRH got home in 18.1 overs as Abhishek Sharma clubbed 37 off 12 balls, while Aiden Markram contributed 50 off 36 and Travis Head 31 off 24.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have met 21 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 14 games and PBKS seven. In the last match between the two sides, Hyderabad hammered Punjab by eight wickets.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 7

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 14

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS' head-to-head record vs SRH in home matches

The PCA Stadium in Mohali earlier served as Punjab Kings' home ground. Tuesday's match, however, will be played in Mullanpur. Looking at Punjab's record in home games against Hyderabad, they have played six matches, winning two and losing four.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

If we look at the last five IPL clashes between the two teams, Punjab Kings have won two and SunRisers Hyderabad three. Both teams won one game each in the 2021 and 2022 editions. SRH won the only clash between the sides last year in Hyderabad.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

SRH (145/2) beat PBKS (143/9) by 8 wickets, April 9, 2023

PBKS (160/5) beat SRH (157/8) by 5 wickets, May 22, 2022

SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, April 17, 2022

PBKS (125/7) beat SRH (120/7) by 5 runs, Sep 15, 2021

SRH (121/1) beat PBKS (120) by 9 wickets, April 21, 2021