PBKS vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are placed at the very middle of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Both teams have four points each from four matches, with the former having a net run rate edge that places them in the top half of the standings.

When they face off in Match 13 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur, both SRH, and PBKS will know that they will need to be at their absolute best and secure a crucial win if they are to avoid an unwanted playoff chase as the league phase wears on.

The SunRisers have played an uber-exciting brand of cricket this year, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma setting the tone at the top of the order. They racked up the highest total in IPL history against the Mumbai Indians (MI) before crushing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mullanpur produced a decent batting surface in its first-ever IPL game, so SRH will be licking their lips at the prospect of taking on a PBKS bowling attack that hasn't been able to hit its straps so far.

The Kings have leaked runs at all stages of the innings, and they needed a rescue act from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to get their second win of the season. There are a few concerns in the batting unit as well, with the likes of Jitesh Sharma struggling to contend with the new two-bouncer rule.

SRH have dominated PBKS in the IPL, with a win rate close to 70 percent. However, the recent spoils have been shared to a fair degree, with Hyderabad winning three of their last five meeting

Can the SunRisers solidify their position in the top half of the standings? Or will we see the Kings make the most of their home advantage?

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Win Probability: Orange Army start as favorites

SRH's bowling strategy over the last few games has been rather simple. They've relied on Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat to bash the ball into the wicket in the middle overs while manufacturing tight overs from the other end. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a rough start to the season, came good in the last game.

That could prove tough for PBKS to counter. Their middle order hasn't been great at countering hard lengths, with Jitesh in particular struggling. There are also question marks over Liam Livingstone's fitness, and Sikandar Raza's inclusion didn't seem to offset the Englishman's absence.

Both teams haven't been able to rely on wicket-taking leg-spinners through the middle overs in IPL 2024. While Mayank Markande has been a shade expensive, Rahul Chahar lost his place in the PBKS side following three games in which he offered barely any threat.

Nevertheless, in the other departments, SRH appear to have PBKS outmatched and outclassed. Heinrich Klaasen has played an understated role in two successive games, and he's bound to have a say in this encounter.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, but both form and strength on paper are in favor of the SunRisers.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 23 of IPL 2024.