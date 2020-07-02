"People in India have to respect it," David Warner reacts to Tik Tok ban in India

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper had gained a lot of fan-following after his antics on TikTok.

David Warner has said that the Indian social media users should respect the government's decision.

David Warner had become a Tik Tok star during the lockdown period

Australia opener David Warner gained immense popularity in India after his antics on the popular video-making platform, TikTok. The Sunrisers Hyderabad-star created funny videos with his family and recreated some south Indian movie scenes to win the fans' hearts during the lockdown period. Warner even invited Virat Kohli to join the platform.

However, a few days ago, the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese applications. Since David Warner was so active on the platform and most of his fans could not access the app, Ravichandran Ashwin and several other Indian social media users tried to pull his leg by asking him what he would do next. Finally, the Australian player has reacted to the Indian government's decision.

I can't do anything about TikTok being banned from India: David Warner

David Warner responded to a fan's comment on his recent Instagram post

While TikTok is no longer available to Indian users, the Australian opener David Warner is still active. He created a new video earlier in the day and uploaded it on his Instagram account.

David Warner reacts to TikTok ban India

An Indian fan tried to inform him that the application was no longer available in India. David Warner replied to him as follows:

"They are indeed but I can't do anything about it being banned from India. That's the government's decision and people in India have to respect that."

David Warner has been spending some quality time with his family right now. The left-handed batsman was in a fantastic touch during the ICC World Test Championship. He had a disastrous Ashes series, but during the Australian summer, Warner silenced his critics with a splendid triple century against Pakistan. He continued his form against New Zealand to take his tally to 881 runs in 10 Tests.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hold the top two positions in the list of the top run-scorers in the ICC World Test Championship. The trio would love to continue their form when they play a series against India later this year.