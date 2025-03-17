Picking an all-time RCB XI ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening clash of the season. It will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

The franchise has never won the IPL, coming close thrice as they have played the final three times. Last season, RCB qualified for the playoffs but lost the Eliminator and crashed out.

Ahead of the new season, they announced Rajat Patidar as their captain after releasing their previous skipper Faf du Plessis. Over the years, they have had some great players in their team despite not managing to win the IPL.

Some of the biggest names have been a part of this franchise, including the famous trio of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. That said, let us pick an all-time playing XI for RCB as the new season approaches.

All-time RCB XI ahead of IPL 2025

Openers - Chris Gayle & Faf du Plessis

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Former RCB stars Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis will open the batting in the all-time XI. Gayle is the third-highest run-getter for the franchise in their IPL history with 3420 runs from 91 matches at an average of 43.29 and a strike-rate of 154.40 with five hundreds and 21 fifties. He was a part of the team from 2011 to 2017.

On the other hand, Faf came in ahead of the 2022 season and also took over as captain. He also led the team to the playoffs last year after they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final group-stage game to qualify. Faf scored 1636 runs for RCB from 45 games at an average of 38.04 and a strike-rate of 146.99 with 15 half-centuries.

Middle-Order - Virat Kohli (C), Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, & Dinesh Karthik (WK)

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL T20 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli, who previously led the side and is still an active part of the team, is set to play for them in IPL 2025. He will be the leader of this XI. He is the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL with 8004 runs from 252 matches at an average of 38.66 with eight hundreds and 55 fifties. The former captain has played all the seasons for RCB since the inception of the league in 2008.

Former South African all-rounder and legend Jacques Kallis inevitably makes it to this team. Kallis played for the franchise for three seasons from 2008 to 2010. He scored 1271 runs at an average of 33.44 with 22 half-centuries. Kallis also grabbed 30 wickets with the ball during his stint.

At No. 5 comes one of RCB's greatest superstars AB de Villiers, who often bailed them out from tight situations and won them several games. AB smashed 4522 runs for the team from 157 games (2011 to 2021) at an average of 41.10 with a strike-rate of 158.33, including two hundreds as well.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is now a part of their support staff, has also been a prolific performer for the side. He played for them in 2015 and returned for three more seasons from 2022 to 2024. Karthik plundered 937 runs for them from 60 games at a strike-rate of 162.95 with vital performances in 2022 an 2024. He will also don the gloves in this XI.

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Vinay Kumar, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Siraj, & Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL5 : Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Banglore - Source: Getty

Harshal Patel is the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB in their IPL history. He has 99 wickets for the franchise from 80 matches with a five-wicket haul as well. Harshal played for them from 2012 to 2017 before returning for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. He won the Purple Cap with 32 wickets in the 2021 season.

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar bagged 80 wickets for the franchise from 70 games at an average of 24.77. He played for the team from 2008 to 2010 and then from 2012 to 2013.

Anil Kumble, former India and RCB captain, is a must-have in their all-time XI. Kumble picked up 53 wickets for them from 2008 to 2010 at an average of 24.58 and even led them to the IPL final in 2009.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was released after the 2024 season, is their third-highest wicket-taker with 83 scalps from 2018 to 2024 at an average of 31.44 and an economy rate of 8.60.

Finally, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes the team. He is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise till date with 139 grabs from 113 matches at an average of 22.03, representing them from 2014 till 2021.

